Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

217 Terra Cotta

217 Terra Cotta · No Longer Available
Location

217 Terra Cotta, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming Quail Hill home is located in a quiet track featuring a great association, parks and award-winning schools. This detached home was recently repainted and has slate tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. This home has a loft/bonus room, in addition to the 3 bedrooms, two and a half baths, inside laundry room located upstairs, custom wood window shades throughout and a wonderful kitchen with a big center island. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, community pool, gym and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Terra Cotta have any available units?
217 Terra Cotta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 217 Terra Cotta have?
Some of 217 Terra Cotta's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Terra Cotta currently offering any rent specials?
217 Terra Cotta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Terra Cotta pet-friendly?
No, 217 Terra Cotta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 217 Terra Cotta offer parking?
Yes, 217 Terra Cotta offers parking.
Does 217 Terra Cotta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Terra Cotta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Terra Cotta have a pool?
Yes, 217 Terra Cotta has a pool.
Does 217 Terra Cotta have accessible units?
No, 217 Terra Cotta does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Terra Cotta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Terra Cotta has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Terra Cotta have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Terra Cotta does not have units with air conditioning.
