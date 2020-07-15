217 Terra Cotta

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Charming Quail Hill home is located in a quiet track featuring a great association, parks and award-winning schools. This detached home was recently repainted and has slate tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. This home has a loft/bonus room, in addition to the 3 bedrooms, two and a half baths, inside laundry room located upstairs, custom wood window shades throughout and a wonderful kitchen with a big center island. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, community pool, gym and so much more.