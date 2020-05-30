2152 Scholarship

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green granite counters hardwood floors parking gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table putting green bbq/grill hot tub

Bright and light located on the first floor with open views at Avenue One!. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms . Home includes granite slab counter tops & designer European-style cabinetry in kitchen & bathrooms, black Whirlpool appliances, hardwood flooring in entry, kitchen, dining area and living room, separate inside laundry room include washer & dryer.. Side by side assigned parking in gated covered parking structure! Experience the latest in luxury urban living with a bounty of resort-caliber amenities such as planned group activities, business center, conference room, pool, spa, fitness center, indoor basket ball court, BBQ with picnic areas, club house with plasma screen and media lounge, putting green, billiard room & playground. Walking distance to San Joaquin Nature Preserve.