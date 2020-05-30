All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:22 PM

2152 Scholarship

2152 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

2152 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Bright and light located on the first floor with open views at Avenue One!. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms . Home includes granite slab counter tops & designer European-style cabinetry in kitchen & bathrooms, black Whirlpool appliances, hardwood flooring in entry, kitchen, dining area and living room, separate inside laundry room include washer & dryer.. Side by side assigned parking in gated covered parking structure! Experience the latest in luxury urban living with a bounty of resort-caliber amenities such as planned group activities, business center, conference room, pool, spa, fitness center, indoor basket ball court, BBQ with picnic areas, club house with plasma screen and media lounge, putting green, billiard room & playground. Walking distance to San Joaquin Nature Preserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Scholarship have any available units?
2152 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2152 Scholarship have?
Some of 2152 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2152 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 2152 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2152 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2152 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2152 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 2152 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
No, 2152 Scholarship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2152 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2152 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
