215 Bancroft

Amenities
Stonegate popular Saratoga Plan 2 with the conservatory room. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, upgraded granite counter tops and custom backsplash. Built-in stainless steel appliances. 5-burner cooktop and custom designed walk-in pantry. 4 bdrms/4 bath (1 bed and bath downstairs); Great room light and bright with beautiful hardwood floor, intercom system. Upstairs is spacious Master Bedroom suite with large walk in closet; separate laundry room incl. washer/dryer; two bedrooms with private bathrooms and hallway built in desk with two workstations. Dual zone heating/air conditioning for energy saving. Tankless water heater in garage. Two-car attached garage with convenient direct access into the home. Private courtyard entry. Fantastic location, award-winning Irvine Unified School District; Stonegate Econselementary school (K-6) within minutes walk. Close to wonderful shopping of the Woodbury Town Center. Stonegate Community includes resort-like pools (Jr. Olympic sized), children's wading pools, tot lots, shaded play structures, BBQ grills, picnic tables, full sized basketball courts, tennis courts, and sand volleyball.