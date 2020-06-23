215 Bancroft

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Stonegate popular Saratoga Plan 2 with the conservatory room. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, upgraded granite counter tops and custom backsplash. Built-in stainless steel appliances. 5-burner cooktop and custom designed walk-in pantry. 4 bdrms/4 bath (1 bed and bath downstairs); Great room light and bright with beautiful hardwood floor, intercom system. Upstairs is spacious Master Bedroom suite with large walk in closet; separate laundry room incl. washer/dryer; two bedrooms with private bathrooms and hallway built in desk with two workstations. Dual zone heating/air conditioning for energy saving. Tankless water heater in garage. Two-car attached garage with convenient direct access into the home. Private courtyard entry. Fantastic location, award-winning Irvine Unified School District; Stonegate Econselementary school (K-6) within minutes walk. Close to wonderful shopping of the Woodbury Town Center. Stonegate Community includes resort-like pools (Jr. Olympic sized), children's wading pools, tot lots, shaded play structures, BBQ grills, picnic tables, full sized basketball courts, tennis courts, and sand volleyball.