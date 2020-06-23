All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

215 Bancroft

215 Bancroft · No Longer Available
Location

215 Bancroft, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Stonegate popular Saratoga Plan 2 with the conservatory room. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, upgraded granite counter tops and custom backsplash. Built-in stainless steel appliances. 5-burner cooktop and custom designed walk-in pantry. 4 bdrms/4 bath (1 bed and bath downstairs); Great room light and bright with beautiful hardwood floor, intercom system. Upstairs is spacious Master Bedroom suite with large walk in closet; separate laundry room incl. washer/dryer; two bedrooms with private bathrooms and hallway built in desk with two workstations. Dual zone heating/air conditioning for energy saving. Tankless water heater in garage. Two-car attached garage with convenient direct access into the home. Private courtyard entry. Fantastic location, award-winning Irvine Unified School District; Stonegate Econselementary school (K-6) within minutes walk. Close to wonderful shopping of the Woodbury Town Center. Stonegate Community includes resort-like pools (Jr. Olympic sized), children's wading pools, tot lots, shaded play structures, BBQ grills, picnic tables, full sized basketball courts, tennis courts, and sand volleyball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Bancroft have any available units?
215 Bancroft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 215 Bancroft have?
Some of 215 Bancroft's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Bancroft currently offering any rent specials?
215 Bancroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Bancroft pet-friendly?
No, 215 Bancroft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 215 Bancroft offer parking?
Yes, 215 Bancroft offers parking.
Does 215 Bancroft have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Bancroft offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Bancroft have a pool?
Yes, 215 Bancroft has a pool.
Does 215 Bancroft have accessible units?
No, 215 Bancroft does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Bancroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Bancroft has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Bancroft have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 Bancroft has units with air conditioning.
