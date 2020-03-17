All apartments in Irvine
2125 Scholarship

Location

2125 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished Resort Style Rental in the luxurious Avenue One at Irvine. Conveniently locates at the first floor for easy access to all facilities including pool, spa, sports courts and etc. Two master suites on each side of home provides privacy and convenience for small family. Spacious living room, dinning room connect to gourmet kitchen, with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and breakfast bars. Enjoy overlooking pool and courtyard views in private balcony. Association provides conference room and elegant community room for family/friends or business gatherings. Near shopping, entertainment, transportation and only 10 minutes away from SoCal beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Scholarship have any available units?
2125 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2125 Scholarship have?
Some of 2125 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Scholarship isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2125 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2125 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Scholarship does offer parking.
Does 2125 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2125 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2125 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 2125 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2125 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
