2114 Watermarke Pl

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Take advantage of the Move-In discount of $500 dollars, Sign the lease on or before 01/31/2020!



Captivating, furnished, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom condo on the friendly Irvine Business Complex neighborhood in Irvine.



The lovely interior features carpeted/tile floors. Its appealing kitchen is fully-equipped with a glossy granite countertop, fine cabinets and drawer with ample storage space, and package appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, water kettle, coffee machine, and oven/range. For climate control, the unit has installed central air conditioning and forced-air heating. An in-unit washer and dryer along with the WIFI and Directv are also included in the rent.



The units exterior has its relaxing balcony - a perfect spot for some much-needed R and R. It comes with a single-car parking space, detached garage. Awesome community amenities include free use and access to the nearby playground, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, fitness center, spa, amazon hub, and clubhouse! Sorry, pets are not permitted on the property. Smoking is prohibited, too.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, and trash utilities. Whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: San Joaquin Wildlife Sanctuary, San Joaquin Freshwater Marsh Reserve, and Stanford Park.



Bus lines:

178 Huntington Beach Irvine - 0.1 mile

59 Anaheim Irvine - 0.1 mile

472 Tustin Station - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile

400 John Wayne Airport - Tustin Metrolink - 0.3 mile



No Pets Allowed



