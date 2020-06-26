All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

2114 Watermarke Pl

2114 Watermarke · No Longer Available
Location

2114 Watermarke, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Take advantage of the Move-In discount of $500 dollars, Sign the lease on or before 01/31/2020!

Captivating, furnished, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom condo on the friendly Irvine Business Complex neighborhood in Irvine.

The lovely interior features carpeted/tile floors. Its appealing kitchen is fully-equipped with a glossy granite countertop, fine cabinets and drawer with ample storage space, and package appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, water kettle, coffee machine, and oven/range. For climate control, the unit has installed central air conditioning and forced-air heating. An in-unit washer and dryer along with the WIFI and Directv are also included in the rent.

The units exterior has its relaxing balcony - a perfect spot for some much-needed R and R. It comes with a single-car parking space, detached garage. Awesome community amenities include free use and access to the nearby playground, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, fitness center, spa, amazon hub, and clubhouse! Sorry, pets are not permitted on the property. Smoking is prohibited, too.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, and trash utilities. Whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: San Joaquin Wildlife Sanctuary, San Joaquin Freshwater Marsh Reserve, and Stanford Park.

Bus lines:
178 Huntington Beach Irvine - 0.1 mile
59 Anaheim Irvine - 0.1 mile
472 Tustin Station - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile
400 John Wayne Airport - Tustin Metrolink - 0.3 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5423403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Watermarke Pl have any available units?
2114 Watermarke Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2114 Watermarke Pl have?
Some of 2114 Watermarke Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Watermarke Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Watermarke Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Watermarke Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Watermarke Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2114 Watermarke Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Watermarke Pl offers parking.
Does 2114 Watermarke Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2114 Watermarke Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Watermarke Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2114 Watermarke Pl has a pool.
Does 2114 Watermarke Pl have accessible units?
No, 2114 Watermarke Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Watermarke Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 Watermarke Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Watermarke Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2114 Watermarke Pl has units with air conditioning.

