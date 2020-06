2112 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table putting green bbq/grill hot tub

READY TO MOVE-IN !!!AVENUE 1 LUXURY LIVING! SPECTACULAR TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATHROOM CONDOMINIUM ON THE FIRST FLOOR LOCATED IN A RESORT LIVING COMPLEX! STEPS AWAY FROM THE POOL! THE KITCHEN INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND BEAUTIFUL APPLIANCES! THE WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE BATH WITH CUSTOM TILE SHOWERS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WALK-IN CLOSET! ACCESS THE PRIVATE PATIO FROM ONE OF THE BEDROOMS OR FROM THE FAMILY ROOM. PLUS 2 ASSIGNED UNDERGROUND, GATED PARKING SPACES. THE COMMUNITY HAS EVERYTHING! OLYMPIC SIZED POOL, SPA, BBQ & PICNIC AREAS. THERE ARE INDOOR AND OUT DOOR BASKET BALL COURTS. FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE WITH FULL KITCHEN, FLAT SCREEN TV, POOL TABLES AND LOUNGING AREAS. PRIVATE CONFERENCE ROOM AVAILABLE. WALKING PATHS, FITNESS COURSES, PUTTING GREEN AND TOT LOT. THERE ARE SEVERAL BUSINESS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY. EVERYTHING FROM A GROCERY / CONVENIENCE MARKET, TO EATERIES, TO CLEANERS. NEWPORT BEACH, FASHION ISLAND, THE BACK BAY, SAN JUAQUIN WILDLIFE AREA, RANCHO SAN JUAQUIN GOLF CLUB JOHN WAYNE AIRPORT AND U.C IRVINE ARE ONLY MINUTES AWAY! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS AMAZING UNIT!