2101 Ladrillo Aisle

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom in Westpark available! - Sullivan invites you to come view our 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment home in the heart of Irvine. It offers an open floor plan along with some new added features. Cook in your kitchen while still being able to entertain your guest and fire up the chimney perfect for the cold season. Drive into your attached 2 car garage where you will find lots of storage space as well. Tenants are responsible to pay all utilities.



This upgraded apartment home is located in the heart of Westpark, a very inviting and safe community. Walk over to the nearest shopping plaza across the street and enjoy the variety of dining options. You will also have easy access to the 405, 55, and the 5 freeway all within a 2 mile radius.



Please contact our friendly leasing professional Mariana for more information at (714) 856-3636.



PET FRIENDLY!!



