2101 Ladrillo Aisle
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

2101 Ladrillo Aisle

2101 Ladrillo Aisle · No Longer Available
2101 Ladrillo Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom in Westpark available! - Sullivan invites you to come view our 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment home in the heart of Irvine. It offers an open floor plan along with some new added features. Cook in your kitchen while still being able to entertain your guest and fire up the chimney perfect for the cold season. Drive into your attached 2 car garage where you will find lots of storage space as well. Tenants are responsible to pay all utilities.

This upgraded apartment home is located in the heart of Westpark, a very inviting and safe community. Walk over to the nearest shopping plaza across the street and enjoy the variety of dining options. You will also have easy access to the 405, 55, and the 5 freeway all within a 2 mile radius.

Please contact our friendly leasing professional Mariana for more information at (714) 856-3636.

PET FRIENDLY!!

(RLNE5351947)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
