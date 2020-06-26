All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

210 Tribeca

210 Tribeca · No Longer Available
Location

210 Tribeca, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
210 Tribeca Available 11/01/19 Brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath luxury SMART HOME condo in Central Park West! - This brand new luxury SMART HOME condo in Central Park West is in one of the best locations in the tract. Never been lived in! 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom, has open and bright living spaces, high ceilings, and recessed energy efficient LED lighting. Views from every room! Each bedroom features walk-in closets. Designer bathrooms with beautiful tile flooring. Master bathroom has dual sinks, and an over sized shower. Beautiful spacious kitchen features a large island with sleek quartz counter tops, full custom backslash and an abundance of modern cabinetry and professional stainless-steel appliances. This luxury condo also includes a two-car private tandem garage . Located on the 4th floor with almost private elevator, only 2 homes per floor. Relax on your balcony and enjoy the cool breezes and views! The world-class amenities at Central Park West include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 square foot gym and fitness facilities and a community event center. Convenient to Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI, and John Wayne Airport.
NO pets allowed.

Apply online and request viewings at : www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4902827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Tribeca have any available units?
210 Tribeca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 210 Tribeca have?
Some of 210 Tribeca's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Tribeca currently offering any rent specials?
210 Tribeca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Tribeca pet-friendly?
No, 210 Tribeca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 210 Tribeca offer parking?
Yes, 210 Tribeca offers parking.
Does 210 Tribeca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Tribeca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Tribeca have a pool?
Yes, 210 Tribeca has a pool.
Does 210 Tribeca have accessible units?
No, 210 Tribeca does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Tribeca have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Tribeca does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Tribeca have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 Tribeca has units with air conditioning.
