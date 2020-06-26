Amenities

210 Tribeca Available 11/01/19 Brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath luxury SMART HOME condo in Central Park West! - This brand new luxury SMART HOME condo in Central Park West is in one of the best locations in the tract. Never been lived in! 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom, has open and bright living spaces, high ceilings, and recessed energy efficient LED lighting. Views from every room! Each bedroom features walk-in closets. Designer bathrooms with beautiful tile flooring. Master bathroom has dual sinks, and an over sized shower. Beautiful spacious kitchen features a large island with sleek quartz counter tops, full custom backslash and an abundance of modern cabinetry and professional stainless-steel appliances. This luxury condo also includes a two-car private tandem garage . Located on the 4th floor with almost private elevator, only 2 homes per floor. Relax on your balcony and enjoy the cool breezes and views! The world-class amenities at Central Park West include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 square foot gym and fitness facilities and a community event center. Convenient to Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI, and John Wayne Airport.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4902827)