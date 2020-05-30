21 Westport

Amenities

Nice location with Great School District! This singal family home located in the most favorite Northwood neighborhood. Enter along the beautiful porch, a large formal living room adjoined by a formal dining room on your left. High ceilings and big windows in the formal living area. Heading to the gourmet kichen, you'll find tile counters, gas cook top, high efficiency ventilator and plenty of cabinets. The kitchen opens to a cozy family room with fireplace. Spacious downstair bedroom with adjoining bathroom brings privacy for you.Upstairs includes 2 spacious bedrooms, full bathroom and master suite. The master suite is larger than average with vaulted ceiling. It also includes a step up retreat area with an inviting fireplace and a bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Plenty of built-ins in the mirrored closet provied extra stroage space. Additional upgrades include crown moldings in most rooms; custom lights, recessed lighting and ceiling fans, window coverings and decorative valences. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire house! Big backyard will be carefully maintained by gardener every month. There's an in-ground spa in the backyard that you will be relaxed. Great school distric, close to parks, and shopping.