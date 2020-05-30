All apartments in Irvine
21 Westport
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

21 Westport

21 Westport · No Longer Available
Location

21 Westport, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Nice location with Great School District! This singal family home located in the most favorite Northwood neighborhood. Enter along the beautiful porch, a large formal living room adjoined by a formal dining room on your left. High ceilings and big windows in the formal living area. Heading to the gourmet kichen, you'll find tile counters, gas cook top, high efficiency ventilator and plenty of cabinets. The kitchen opens to a cozy family room with fireplace. Spacious downstair bedroom with adjoining bathroom brings privacy for you.Upstairs includes 2 spacious bedrooms, full bathroom and master suite. The master suite is larger than average with vaulted ceiling. It also includes a step up retreat area with an inviting fireplace and a bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Plenty of built-ins in the mirrored closet provied extra stroage space. Additional upgrades include crown moldings in most rooms; custom lights, recessed lighting and ceiling fans, window coverings and decorative valences. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire house! Big backyard will be carefully maintained by gardener every month. There's an in-ground spa in the backyard that you will be relaxed. Great school distric, close to parks, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Westport have any available units?
21 Westport doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Westport have?
Some of 21 Westport's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Westport currently offering any rent specials?
21 Westport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Westport pet-friendly?
No, 21 Westport is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Westport offer parking?
Yes, 21 Westport offers parking.
Does 21 Westport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Westport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Westport have a pool?
No, 21 Westport does not have a pool.
Does 21 Westport have accessible units?
No, 21 Westport does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Westport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Westport has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Westport have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Westport does not have units with air conditioning.

