Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous single story home in the heart of Irvine. Move in ready two bedroom single level with two car attached garage. Spacious home with vaulted ceilings, indoor laundry, tankless water heater, stainless appliances. Enjoy the great atrium with access from the kitchen and master bedroom.

Formal living and dining with vaulted ceilings and two sided fireplace. Walk in pantry. Kitchen island. Large garage with plenty of storage room.

Brand new laminate flooring in both rooms and gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout the living and dining room. Rent includes all the furniture, refrigerator and washer dryer. Rent can be Furnished or Unfurnished. Just a short walk to the association pool. Walking distance to wholsome choice grocery store and restaurants. Close to the UCI, Irvine Spectrum and John Wayne Airport.