Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:56 AM

21 Morena

21 Morena · (949) 451-1200
Location

21 Morena, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous single story home in the heart of Irvine. Move in ready two bedroom single level with two car attached garage. Spacious home with vaulted ceilings, indoor laundry, tankless water heater, stainless appliances. Enjoy the great atrium with access from the kitchen and master bedroom.
Formal living and dining with vaulted ceilings and two sided fireplace. Walk in pantry. Kitchen island. Large garage with plenty of storage room.
Brand new laminate flooring in both rooms and gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout the living and dining room. Rent includes all the furniture, refrigerator and washer dryer. Rent can be Furnished or Unfurnished. Just a short walk to the association pool. Walking distance to wholsome choice grocery store and restaurants. Close to the UCI, Irvine Spectrum and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Morena have any available units?
21 Morena has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Morena have?
Some of 21 Morena's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Morena currently offering any rent specials?
21 Morena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Morena pet-friendly?
No, 21 Morena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Morena offer parking?
Yes, 21 Morena does offer parking.
Does 21 Morena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Morena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Morena have a pool?
Yes, 21 Morena has a pool.
Does 21 Morena have accessible units?
No, 21 Morena does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Morena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Morena has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Morena have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Morena does not have units with air conditioning.
