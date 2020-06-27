Amenities

Highly Upgraded Single Family Home in a quiet and private interior location at Westpark Area. Home Features: Open Floor plan, Cathedral Vaulted Ceilings with Plenty Natural Light. Fireplace in living room. Gorgeous wood floors and tile throughout house (no carpet in this house). Upgraded granite kitchen Countertops, Bathrooms. Spacious Master Bedroom with Custom walk in Closet. Plantation shutters, Custom Paint. All bathrooms have been upgraded. Good size of low maintenance private back yard. Built in cabinets in garage for storage. Fridge is included without warranty. Located near A ward Winning Schools. Association amenities including Pools, Parks and Tennis courts. Conveniently close to shopping Center and easy access to 405 F/W