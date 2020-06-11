All apartments in Irvine
209 Mayfair
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

209 Mayfair

209 Mayfair · No Longer Available
Location

209 Mayfair, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
209 Mayfair Available 06/05/19 Stunning Townhome | Prime Stonegate Location - Stunning townhome in the heart of Stonegate ready for move in starting June 2019. This immaculate home has two bedrooms + office (optional 3rd bedroom) + two full baths. Impeccably cared for, the home features high ceilings, an open floor plan great for entertaining, natural light, upgraded bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen. The property includes stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. Convenient to freeways, retail and shopping spaces, this property also enjoys access to community pools, parks and top rated Irvine schools. Schedule your appointment today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4887322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Mayfair have any available units?
209 Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 209 Mayfair have?
Some of 209 Mayfair's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
209 Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 209 Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 209 Mayfair offer parking?
No, 209 Mayfair does not offer parking.
Does 209 Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Mayfair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Mayfair have a pool?
Yes, 209 Mayfair has a pool.
Does 209 Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 209 Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Mayfair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Mayfair does not have units with air conditioning.
