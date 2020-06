208 PARAMOUNT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC LOCATION FACING RIDGE VALLEY , THIS BRAND NEW TWO LEVEL CONDO WILL BE READY FOR THE NEW TENANTS. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS, ALL UPSTAIRS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE AND FULLY UPGRADED WITH GRANITE AND BACK SPLASH TO COMPLEMENT IT ALONG WITH HIGH END ENGINEERED WOOD FOR THE ENTIRE HOME. ENJOY LIFE AT BEACON PARK, AN NEW COLLECTION OF HOMES WITHIN THE ENCLAVE OF ORANGE COUNTY'S EXCLUSIVE GREAT PARK NEIGHBOURHOOD. CONDO IS STEPS FROM BEACON PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED IN THE LEASE.