Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Interior Location, Private Atrium Entrance. Upper Unit With Open Floor Plan, 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bath with Attached 2 Car Garage. Great Room with Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with European White Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, With Refrigerator. Master bedroom with Walk in Closet, Dual Sinks.

Washer, Dryer in the closet. newly done Epoxi floor. Recreation Park Resort Like Park Facilities. Shopping Center and 113 Toll Road are Near By.

No pet, please.