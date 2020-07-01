207 Briarwood

Amenities

If you like renovated spaces, you will love this 2 bedroom/1 bath condo in the North Lake area of Woodbridge. It's an end unit, upper level home. Upon entering you will see beautiful laminate flooring and fresh paint in neutral colors. Everything about this home has been updated-- recessed lighting, zoned air conditioning--remodeled sparkling white kitchen with custom cabinets, never used stainless dishwasher and stove,newer microwave and refrigerator, designer back-splash and quartz counters. The windows and slider have been replaced with dual pane "low e" windows. There is a newer vanity in the bathroom and the tub/shower have been made to look like new. Plantation shutters keep the house cool & private while giving a complimentary design. The bedrooms are spacious and the separate laundry room makes washing clothes a snap--washer and dryer are included. There is a carport just steps from the walkway to the unit. Woodbridge has so much to offer--2 lakes each with walking trails, pools and parks nearby, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, kid's play equipment. And we haven't even mentioned the schools--rated among the best in the nation. Shopping and restaurants are all nearby and within a short walk. Irvine is close to major freeways and business communities. It's a perfect place to live. Call Sandi for a showing--949-400-0987.