All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 207 Briarwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
207 Briarwood
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

207 Briarwood

207 Briarwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

207 Briarwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
If you like renovated spaces, you will love this 2 bedroom/1 bath condo in the North Lake area of Woodbridge. It's an end unit, upper level home. Upon entering you will see beautiful laminate flooring and fresh paint in neutral colors. Everything about this home has been updated-- recessed lighting, zoned air conditioning--remodeled sparkling white kitchen with custom cabinets, never used stainless dishwasher and stove,newer microwave and refrigerator, designer back-splash and quartz counters. The windows and slider have been replaced with dual pane "low e" windows. There is a newer vanity in the bathroom and the tub/shower have been made to look like new. Plantation shutters keep the house cool & private while giving a complimentary design. The bedrooms are spacious and the separate laundry room makes washing clothes a snap--washer and dryer are included. There is a carport just steps from the walkway to the unit. Woodbridge has so much to offer--2 lakes each with walking trails, pools and parks nearby, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, kid's play equipment. And we haven't even mentioned the schools--rated among the best in the nation. Shopping and restaurants are all nearby and within a short walk. Irvine is close to major freeways and business communities. It's a perfect place to live. Call Sandi for a showing--949-400-0987.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Briarwood have any available units?
207 Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 207 Briarwood have?
Some of 207 Briarwood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
207 Briarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Briarwood pet-friendly?
No, 207 Briarwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 207 Briarwood offer parking?
Yes, 207 Briarwood offers parking.
Does 207 Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Briarwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Briarwood have a pool?
Yes, 207 Briarwood has a pool.
Does 207 Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 207 Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Briarwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Briarwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Briarwood has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology