Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:18 PM

206 Radial

Location

206 Radial, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new two-story model home located in Irvine. Features 4 bedrooms with 4 full baths and 2 half baths. Many upgrades including flooring, kitchen with granite countertops, lightings, window...... Front and back yards are professionally designed and installed. Tenants may enjoy expansive amenities of this property. This home is also conveniently direct access to Great Park and Pavilion Park amenities. Walking distance to the brand new Beacon Park school, nearby Shopping & Dining & more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Radial have any available units?
206 Radial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 206 Radial currently offering any rent specials?
206 Radial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Radial pet-friendly?
No, 206 Radial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 206 Radial offer parking?
No, 206 Radial does not offer parking.
Does 206 Radial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Radial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Radial have a pool?
No, 206 Radial does not have a pool.
Does 206 Radial have accessible units?
No, 206 Radial does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Radial have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Radial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Radial have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Radial does not have units with air conditioning.

