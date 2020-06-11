206 Radial

Amenities

Brand new two-story model home located in Irvine. Features 4 bedrooms with 4 full baths and 2 half baths. Many upgrades including flooring, kitchen with granite countertops, lightings, window...... Front and back yards are professionally designed and installed. Tenants may enjoy expansive amenities of this property. This home is also conveniently direct access to Great Park and Pavilion Park amenities. Walking distance to the brand new Beacon Park school, nearby Shopping & Dining & more!!