Irvine, CA
206 Denison
Last updated May 10 2020 at 1:35 AM

206 Denison

206 Denison
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

206 Denison, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful detached single family home in the highly sought after Stonegate Community. Plan 2 Saratoga floorplan features 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, loft with a large tech desk and an expansive great room. Extra large backyard with a spacious covered patio is perfect for entertaining. Rare find in the Stonegate area! New interior paint, upstairs has Pergo wood flooring, stairway and downstairs are new LVF flooring. Extra cabinets/drawers and walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Home has extra insulation and energy saving tankless hot water system. Venture outside and you'll be in close proximity to neighborhood parks, shopping, dining and Irvine's award-winning schools. Be part of the exclusive Stonegate community which offers resort-style amenities, including walking trails, parks, swimming pools and sports courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Denison have any available units?
206 Denison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 206 Denison currently offering any rent specials?
206 Denison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Denison pet-friendly?
No, 206 Denison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 206 Denison offer parking?
No, 206 Denison does not offer parking.
Does 206 Denison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Denison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Denison have a pool?
Yes, 206 Denison has a pool.
Does 206 Denison have accessible units?
No, 206 Denison does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Denison have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Denison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Denison have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Denison does not have units with air conditioning.

