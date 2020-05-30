206 Denison

Amenities

Beautiful detached single family home in the highly sought after Stonegate Community. Plan 2 Saratoga floorplan features 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, loft with a large tech desk and an expansive great room. Extra large backyard with a spacious covered patio is perfect for entertaining. Rare find in the Stonegate area! New interior paint, upstairs has Pergo wood flooring, stairway and downstairs are new LVF flooring. Extra cabinets/drawers and walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Home has extra insulation and energy saving tankless hot water system. Venture outside and you'll be in close proximity to neighborhood parks, shopping, dining and Irvine's award-winning schools. Be part of the exclusive Stonegate community which offers resort-style amenities, including walking trails, parks, swimming pools and sports courts.