203 Carmine
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

203 Carmine

203 Carmine · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

203 Carmine, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to the new upscale Great Park neighborhood in Irvine. Its an ultra-modern 4 - bedroom, 3 and 2/1 bath detached condo, located near the Parasol Park in the Great Park Community in Irvine. The main floor is bright and airy with a great-room concept featuring a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a huge kitchen island and upgraded counter with backsplash. The Great Park community has a three gorgeous community pools including a Jr., Olympic pool for doing laps, spas, water park, cabana's sport courts, BBQ area, outdoor kitchen, club house and a huge resort-like park that includes a giant treehouse, giant chess set and an arts & craft center. Easy access to shopping, freeways and world-class shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Carmine have any available units?
203 Carmine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 203 Carmine have?
Some of 203 Carmine's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Carmine currently offering any rent specials?
203 Carmine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Carmine pet-friendly?
No, 203 Carmine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 203 Carmine offer parking?
No, 203 Carmine does not offer parking.
Does 203 Carmine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Carmine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Carmine have a pool?
Yes, 203 Carmine has a pool.
Does 203 Carmine have accessible units?
No, 203 Carmine does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Carmine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Carmine has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Carmine have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Carmine does not have units with air conditioning.
