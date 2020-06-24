203 Carmine

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Welcome to the new upscale Great Park neighborhood in Irvine. Its an ultra-modern 4 - bedroom, 3 and 2/1 bath detached condo, located near the Parasol Park in the Great Park Community in Irvine. The main floor is bright and airy with a great-room concept featuring a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a huge kitchen island and upgraded counter with backsplash. The Great Park community has a three gorgeous community pools including a Jr., Olympic pool for doing laps, spas, water park, cabana's sport courts, BBQ area, outdoor kitchen, club house and a huge resort-like park that includes a giant treehouse, giant chess set and an arts & craft center. Easy access to shopping, freeways and world-class shopping and restaurants.