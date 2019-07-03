20 Larchwood

Amenities

Featuring Exceptional Upgrades: Solid Maple Hardwood And Tumbled Stone Flooring Throughout, Hardwood Stairs Custom Paint, Deluxe Cabinetry, Mouldings, Casings, Wood Shutters, Mature Landscaping, And More. Den Could Be 4th Br Or Home Office. Spacious, Desired Floorplan, Largest In Tract! Association Parks, Pools, Courts, Etc.



Guard Gated Community with 5 pools, spas, parks, greenbelts, tot lots, tennis courts ,playgrounds, club house, etc..... Quite inside location with mature landscaping Solid maple hardwood And tumbled stone flooring throughout Plantation wood shutters throughout Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet Open kitchen with center island & breakfast nook