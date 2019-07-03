All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

20 Larchwood

20 Larchwood · No Longer Available
Location

20 Larchwood, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Featuring Exceptional Upgrades: Solid Maple Hardwood And Tumbled Stone Flooring Throughout, Hardwood Stairs Custom Paint, Deluxe Cabinetry, Mouldings, Casings, Wood Shutters, Mature Landscaping, And More. Den Could Be 4th Br Or Home Office. Spacious, Desired Floorplan, Largest In Tract! Association Parks, Pools, Courts, Etc.

Guard Gated Community with 5 pools, spas, parks, greenbelts, tot lots, tennis courts ,playgrounds, club house, etc..... Quite inside location with mature landscaping Solid maple hardwood And tumbled stone flooring throughout Plantation wood shutters throughout Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet Open kitchen with center island & breakfast nook

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Larchwood have any available units?
20 Larchwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Larchwood have?
Some of 20 Larchwood's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Larchwood currently offering any rent specials?
20 Larchwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Larchwood pet-friendly?
No, 20 Larchwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Larchwood offer parking?
Yes, 20 Larchwood offers parking.
Does 20 Larchwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Larchwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Larchwood have a pool?
Yes, 20 Larchwood has a pool.
Does 20 Larchwood have accessible units?
No, 20 Larchwood does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Larchwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Larchwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Larchwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Larchwood does not have units with air conditioning.
