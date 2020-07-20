All apartments in Irvine
20 Gingerwood

20 Gingerwood · No Longer Available
Location

20 Gingerwood, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This beautifully upgraded tri-level townhouse is in the heart of Whispering Glen of Turtle Ridge. It features dark wood cabinetry, upgraded LED lighting, high end wood flooring, a Chef's kitchen featuring granite counter tops with full back splash, a new pull out faucet, high end GE Profile stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer included in the lease. The high ceilings and large windows provide lots of natural light for an open and bright layout and features custom plantation shutters throughout. The Grand master suite has a spacious walk in closet with custom organizers and a mirrored door. The upgraded master bathroom has a separate tub with custom tumble stoned tile, a separate shower area and luxurious dual sink vanities. Direct access two car garage and private balcony. HOA includes nearby parks, swimming pool, BBQ, picnic and play areas. Enjoy the proximity to premiere shopping, dining, entertainment and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Gingerwood have any available units?
20 Gingerwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Gingerwood have?
Some of 20 Gingerwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Gingerwood currently offering any rent specials?
20 Gingerwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Gingerwood pet-friendly?
No, 20 Gingerwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Gingerwood offer parking?
Yes, 20 Gingerwood offers parking.
Does 20 Gingerwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Gingerwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Gingerwood have a pool?
Yes, 20 Gingerwood has a pool.
Does 20 Gingerwood have accessible units?
No, 20 Gingerwood does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Gingerwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Gingerwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Gingerwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Gingerwood does not have units with air conditioning.
