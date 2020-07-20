20 Gingerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This beautifully upgraded tri-level townhouse is in the heart of Whispering Glen of Turtle Ridge. It features dark wood cabinetry, upgraded LED lighting, high end wood flooring, a Chef's kitchen featuring granite counter tops with full back splash, a new pull out faucet, high end GE Profile stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer included in the lease. The high ceilings and large windows provide lots of natural light for an open and bright layout and features custom plantation shutters throughout. The Grand master suite has a spacious walk in closet with custom organizers and a mirrored door. The upgraded master bathroom has a separate tub with custom tumble stoned tile, a separate shower area and luxurious dual sink vanities. Direct access two car garage and private balcony. HOA includes nearby parks, swimming pool, BBQ, picnic and play areas. Enjoy the proximity to premiere shopping, dining, entertainment and award-winning schools.