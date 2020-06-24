Amenities

Highly upgraded home located in sought after private corner unit with hill view. Only one neighbor on one side and open green belt on the other side. Many upgrades throughout the entire property, such as crown molding, baseboards, 20x20 stone-like tile floor downstairs, upgraded Berber carpet upstairs, upgraded cabinets and custom paint throughout home. Wide open floor plan and gourmet kitchen w/quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances great for entertainment. Walk-in pantry is additional bonus in the kitchen. Sliding glass doors lead to a patio perfect for BBQ and outdoor entertainment. There is one bedroom with a full bath downstairs. Huge master bedroom with retreat area and a large walk-in closet located on the 2nd floor. Master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and large walk-in shower. One of the other 2 rooms on the 2nd floor also has a walk-in closet. 2nd bathroom upstairs has dual sinks. A large loft located on the 2nd floor can be used as entertainment/game room or home office. Upstairs laundry has a convenient sink. Garage is pre-wired for EV charging. Award winning Irvine School District. Shopping, dining, new elementary school nearby. Easy access to FWY and Toll Roads. Multiple parks, playgrounds, BBQ, multiple JR. Olympic