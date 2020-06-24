All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

20 Canoe

20 Canoe · No Longer Available
Location

20 Canoe, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded home located in sought after private corner unit with hill view. Only one neighbor on one side and open green belt on the other side. Many upgrades throughout the entire property, such as crown molding, baseboards, 20x20 stone-like tile floor downstairs, upgraded Berber carpet upstairs, upgraded cabinets and custom paint throughout home. Wide open floor plan and gourmet kitchen w/quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances great for entertainment. Walk-in pantry is additional bonus in the kitchen. Sliding glass doors lead to a patio perfect for BBQ and outdoor entertainment. There is one bedroom with a full bath downstairs. Huge master bedroom with retreat area and a large walk-in closet located on the 2nd floor. Master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and large walk-in shower. One of the other 2 rooms on the 2nd floor also has a walk-in closet. 2nd bathroom upstairs has dual sinks. A large loft located on the 2nd floor can be used as entertainment/game room or home office. Upstairs laundry has a convenient sink. Garage is pre-wired for EV charging. Award winning Irvine School District. Shopping, dining, new elementary school nearby. Easy access to FWY and Toll Roads. Multiple parks, playgrounds, BBQ, multiple JR. Olympic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Canoe have any available units?
20 Canoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Canoe have?
Some of 20 Canoe's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Canoe currently offering any rent specials?
20 Canoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Canoe pet-friendly?
No, 20 Canoe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Canoe offer parking?
Yes, 20 Canoe offers parking.
Does 20 Canoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Canoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Canoe have a pool?
Yes, 20 Canoe has a pool.
Does 20 Canoe have accessible units?
No, 20 Canoe does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Canoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Canoe has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Canoe have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Canoe does not have units with air conditioning.
