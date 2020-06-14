2 Woodfern

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse parking playground pool racquetball court tennis court

Beautiful one story condo located in Somerset Community within the Woodbridge Development. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 carports. Living room has a cozy fireplace and lots of natural lighting. Kitchen features granite countertops, custom wood cabinets and breakfast counter. Bedrooms are spacious and bright with mirrored closet doors. This community has spectacular amenities which include two lakes, pools, spas, bike trails, tennis courts, tot lots, parks with sport courts, racquetball courts, basketball courts, community center and so much more. Minutes to the Irvine Spectrum, UC Irvine, Irvine Valley College, shopping, schools and restaurants.