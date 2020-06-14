All apartments in Irvine
2 Woodfern
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 Woodfern

2 Woodfern · No Longer Available
Location

2 Woodfern, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
pool
playground
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Beautiful one story condo located in Somerset Community within the Woodbridge Development. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 carports. Living room has a cozy fireplace and lots of natural lighting. Kitchen features granite countertops, custom wood cabinets and breakfast counter. Bedrooms are spacious and bright with mirrored closet doors. This community has spectacular amenities which include two lakes, pools, spas, bike trails, tennis courts, tot lots, parks with sport courts, racquetball courts, basketball courts, community center and so much more. Minutes to the Irvine Spectrum, UC Irvine, Irvine Valley College, shopping, schools and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Woodfern have any available units?
2 Woodfern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Woodfern have?
Some of 2 Woodfern's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Woodfern currently offering any rent specials?
2 Woodfern isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Woodfern pet-friendly?
No, 2 Woodfern is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Woodfern offer parking?
Yes, 2 Woodfern does offer parking.
Does 2 Woodfern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Woodfern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Woodfern have a pool?
Yes, 2 Woodfern has a pool.
Does 2 Woodfern have accessible units?
No, 2 Woodfern does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Woodfern have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Woodfern has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Woodfern have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Woodfern does not have units with air conditioning.
