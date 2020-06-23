All apartments in Irvine
2 Redhawk
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

2 Redhawk

2 Redhawk · No Longer Available
Location

2 Redhawk, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
RARELY Found Single Story House in Highly Desirable Woodbridge Community, where you can call it your garden home. This detached home is located in a corner lot, and surrounded by mature landscape. The double door formal entry opens up a whole new world with vaulted ceiling, light and bright rooms, newly painted walls and new flooring. The living room is offering a brick fireplace, and direct access to the decked patio. The spacious & functional kitchen is featured with combo microwave and oven, solid countertop, new stove, range hood, dishwasher, and is open to the family room and dining area. FOUR (4) bedrooms are featured with large windows or sliding doors, and ceiling fan or recessed lightings, while both bathrooms offer bath tubs and solid countertops. Remarkably located in Woodbridge, which is the renowned Irvine community with 1700 acres of master landscaped common areas, 2 lakes, 22 pools, 16 parks, 2 lakeside tennis clubs, and 2 Beach Club Lagoons. Walking distance to Award Winning Schools of Stonecreek Elementary, Lake Side Middle, and Woodbridge High. Conveniently near parks, picturesque North Lake, multiple shopping centers, restaurants, beaches and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Redhawk have any available units?
2 Redhawk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Redhawk have?
Some of 2 Redhawk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Redhawk currently offering any rent specials?
2 Redhawk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Redhawk pet-friendly?
No, 2 Redhawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Redhawk offer parking?
Yes, 2 Redhawk does offer parking.
Does 2 Redhawk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Redhawk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Redhawk have a pool?
Yes, 2 Redhawk has a pool.
Does 2 Redhawk have accessible units?
No, 2 Redhawk does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Redhawk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Redhawk has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Redhawk have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Redhawk does not have units with air conditioning.
