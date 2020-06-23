Amenities

RARELY Found Single Story House in Highly Desirable Woodbridge Community, where you can call it your garden home. This detached home is located in a corner lot, and surrounded by mature landscape. The double door formal entry opens up a whole new world with vaulted ceiling, light and bright rooms, newly painted walls and new flooring. The living room is offering a brick fireplace, and direct access to the decked patio. The spacious & functional kitchen is featured with combo microwave and oven, solid countertop, new stove, range hood, dishwasher, and is open to the family room and dining area. FOUR (4) bedrooms are featured with large windows or sliding doors, and ceiling fan or recessed lightings, while both bathrooms offer bath tubs and solid countertops. Remarkably located in Woodbridge, which is the renowned Irvine community with 1700 acres of master landscaped common areas, 2 lakes, 22 pools, 16 parks, 2 lakeside tennis clubs, and 2 Beach Club Lagoons. Walking distance to Award Winning Schools of Stonecreek Elementary, Lake Side Middle, and Woodbridge High. Conveniently near parks, picturesque North Lake, multiple shopping centers, restaurants, beaches and freeways.