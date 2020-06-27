All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
2 PONTE
2 PONTE

2 Ponte · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

2 Ponte, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
This magnificent single family home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, master bedroom on the second floor and one main floor master suite with its own living room (one of the 4 bedrooms on the second floor does not have a closet), Upgraded maple wood flooring on the first floor, stairs and the hallway, carpet in the bedrooms. fresh paint throughout, Cul-de-sac street, large living room/dining room with lots of windows, high ceiling, very spacious and bright. Inside laundry, Corian kitchen counter, beautiful backyard. Walking distance to award winning schools, parks and shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 PONTE have any available units?
2 PONTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 PONTE have?
Some of 2 PONTE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 PONTE currently offering any rent specials?
2 PONTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 PONTE pet-friendly?
No, 2 PONTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 PONTE offer parking?
Yes, 2 PONTE offers parking.
Does 2 PONTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 PONTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 PONTE have a pool?
No, 2 PONTE does not have a pool.
Does 2 PONTE have accessible units?
No, 2 PONTE does not have accessible units.
Does 2 PONTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 PONTE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 PONTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 PONTE does not have units with air conditioning.
