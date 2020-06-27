Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This magnificent single family home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, master bedroom on the second floor and one main floor master suite with its own living room (one of the 4 bedrooms on the second floor does not have a closet), Upgraded maple wood flooring on the first floor, stairs and the hallway, carpet in the bedrooms. fresh paint throughout, Cul-de-sac street, large living room/dining room with lots of windows, high ceiling, very spacious and bright. Inside laundry, Corian kitchen counter, beautiful backyard. Walking distance to award winning schools, parks and shopping area.