2 Marbella Aisle.

This turnkey 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom end unit overlooking the pool has been remodeled. Hardwood-like laminate flooring throughout, Wood shutters, ceiling fan , 6" baseboards, designer paint, recessed lighting in kitchen and more. The kitchen and bathrooms all have granite countertops. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit. The home comes with a single-car garage with expolxy flooring and an assigned covered parking spot. Near by shopping mall, free way and great school ( University High School)