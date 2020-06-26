All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:34 AM

2 Marbella Aisle

2 Marbella · No Longer Available
Location

2 Marbella, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This turnkey 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom end unit overlooking the pool has been remodeled. Hardwood-like laminate flooring throughout, Wood shutters, ceiling fan , 6" baseboards, designer paint, recessed lighting in kitchen and more. The kitchen and bathrooms all have granite countertops. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit. The home comes with a single-car garage with expolxy flooring and an assigned covered parking spot. Near by shopping mall, free way and great school ( University High School)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2 Marbella Aisle have any available units?
2 Marbella Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Marbella Aisle have?
Some of 2 Marbella Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Marbella Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
2 Marbella Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Marbella Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 2 Marbella Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Marbella Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 2 Marbella Aisle offers parking.
Does 2 Marbella Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Marbella Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Marbella Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 2 Marbella Aisle has a pool.
Does 2 Marbella Aisle have accessible units?
No, 2 Marbella Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Marbella Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Marbella Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Marbella Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Marbella Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

