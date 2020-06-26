2 Dewberry Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Great opportunity to lease this spacious 3 bedroom with a huge bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Attached Single Family Home in a quiet street of University Park. 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage with large bonus room. High Vaulted ceiling in family room with fireplace and lots of natural light thought out the house. Close to AWARD WINNING IRVINE schools, elem., Junior High, prestigious University High, & UC Irvine.

Near Library, restaurants, shopping and access to 4 pools, spa, clubhouse, & tennis courts.