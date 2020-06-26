All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

2 Dewberry Way

2 Dewberry Way · No Longer Available
Location

2 Dewberry Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great opportunity to lease this spacious 3 bedroom with a huge bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Attached Single Family Home in a quiet street of University Park. 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage with large bonus room. High Vaulted ceiling in family room with fireplace and lots of natural light thought out the house. Close to AWARD WINNING IRVINE schools, elem., Junior High, prestigious University High, & UC Irvine.
Near Library, restaurants, shopping and access to 4 pools, spa, clubhouse, & tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Dewberry Way have any available units?
2 Dewberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Dewberry Way have?
Some of 2 Dewberry Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Dewberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
2 Dewberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Dewberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 2 Dewberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Dewberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 2 Dewberry Way offers parking.
Does 2 Dewberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Dewberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Dewberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 2 Dewberry Way has a pool.
Does 2 Dewberry Way have accessible units?
No, 2 Dewberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Dewberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Dewberry Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Dewberry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Dewberry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
