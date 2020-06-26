Amenities

putting green dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green garage

HIGHLY UPGRADED with NO HOMES BEHIND in Westpark's Barcelona featuring three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car direct access garage! Open Floor plan, light & bright with soaring cathedral ceilings. Upgrades include porcelain tiles, plush carpet, plantation shutters, water softener, designer fixtures, cozy fireplace, newer dual pane windows, custom paint, recessed LED lighting and much MORE!! Gourmet kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), quartz counter tops/island w/designer backsplash, newer white cabinets, reverse Osmosis water filtration system and more! Opulent master suite comes complete with quartz vanity, separate shower, whirlpool tub and walk-in closet. Entertainers over-sized backyard with putting green, fruit trees and professionally designed landscape. Enjoy award winning Irvine schools as well as resort style amenities! Conveniently located to shopping, dining, John Wayne Airport and The District with easy access to the 405 FRWY, I-5 and Jamboree!