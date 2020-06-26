All apartments in Irvine
Location

2 Ariana, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
HIGHLY UPGRADED with NO HOMES BEHIND in Westpark's Barcelona featuring three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car direct access garage! Open Floor plan, light & bright with soaring cathedral ceilings. Upgrades include porcelain tiles, plush carpet, plantation shutters, water softener, designer fixtures, cozy fireplace, newer dual pane windows, custom paint, recessed LED lighting and much MORE!! Gourmet kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), quartz counter tops/island w/designer backsplash, newer white cabinets, reverse Osmosis water filtration system and more! Opulent master suite comes complete with quartz vanity, separate shower, whirlpool tub and walk-in closet. Entertainers over-sized backyard with putting green, fruit trees and professionally designed landscape. Enjoy award winning Irvine schools as well as resort style amenities! Conveniently located to shopping, dining, John Wayne Airport and The District with easy access to the 405 FRWY, I-5 and Jamboree!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Ariana have any available units?
2 Ariana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Ariana have?
Some of 2 Ariana's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Ariana currently offering any rent specials?
2 Ariana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Ariana pet-friendly?
No, 2 Ariana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Ariana offer parking?
Yes, 2 Ariana offers parking.
Does 2 Ariana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Ariana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Ariana have a pool?
Yes, 2 Ariana has a pool.
Does 2 Ariana have accessible units?
No, 2 Ariana does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Ariana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Ariana has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Ariana have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Ariana does not have units with air conditioning.
