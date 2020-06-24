All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

198 Groveland

198 Groveland · No Longer Available
Location

198 Groveland, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Don't miss out on this immaculate, well-maintained 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom, 1,175 sq ft two-story DETACHED home with backyard! On the 1st floor, there is a spacious living room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, powder room and direct access to the 2-car garage with storage cabinets. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinets, and quartz counter tops. The 2nd floor includes a loft with built-in office area, and two dual master suites. Master suites each have upgraded walk-in closets with custom shelves and private bathrooms. Home was recently remodeled in 2010 with designer paint, recessed lighting, engineered wood flooring and plush carpet. Like-new washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included! This home is walking distance to Woodbury Town Center (markets, restaurants, gym), resort-style pools, parks and BBQ/picnic areas. Enjoy the privacy of a true home with no shared walls in the amenity-filled neighborhood of Woodbury.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Groveland have any available units?
198 Groveland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 198 Groveland have?
Some of 198 Groveland's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Groveland currently offering any rent specials?
198 Groveland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Groveland pet-friendly?
No, 198 Groveland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 198 Groveland offer parking?
Yes, 198 Groveland offers parking.
Does 198 Groveland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 Groveland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Groveland have a pool?
Yes, 198 Groveland has a pool.
Does 198 Groveland have accessible units?
No, 198 Groveland does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Groveland have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 Groveland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 198 Groveland have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 Groveland does not have units with air conditioning.

