198 Groveland

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Don't miss out on this immaculate, well-maintained 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom, 1,175 sq ft two-story DETACHED home with backyard! On the 1st floor, there is a spacious living room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, powder room and direct access to the 2-car garage with storage cabinets. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinets, and quartz counter tops. The 2nd floor includes a loft with built-in office area, and two dual master suites. Master suites each have upgraded walk-in closets with custom shelves and private bathrooms. Home was recently remodeled in 2010 with designer paint, recessed lighting, engineered wood flooring and plush carpet. Like-new washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included! This home is walking distance to Woodbury Town Center (markets, restaurants, gym), resort-style pools, parks and BBQ/picnic areas. Enjoy the privacy of a true home with no shared walls in the amenity-filled neighborhood of Woodbury.