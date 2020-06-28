197 stellar

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry internet access

Welcome to this beautiful tri-level home showcasing a unique floor plan with top-of-the-line Everything’s Included® features: a gourmet kitchen with stylish countertops, stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry. Two large master bedrooms with walk-in closet, separate laundry room. Downstairs, one master bedroom with direct entry to the backyard; Second floor, open kitchen and dinning area connected to the living room. A nice size bedroom with full bath behind the kitchen; Third floor, one master ensuite and a nice -sized second bedroom. A private elevator that will take you up all three stories. In addition, each home showcases Lennar’s Everything's Included® program, which gives buyers thousands of dollars of upgraded appointments as standard, including the world’s first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™. Home is ready for move in.