Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:42 PM

Location

197 Stellar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Welcome to this beautiful tri-level home showcasing a unique floor plan with top-of-the-line Everything’s Included® features: a gourmet kitchen with stylish countertops, stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry. Two large master bedrooms with walk-in closet, separate laundry room. Downstairs, one master bedroom with direct entry to the backyard; Second floor, open kitchen and dinning area connected to the living room. A nice size bedroom with full bath behind the kitchen; Third floor, one master ensuite and a nice -sized second bedroom. A private elevator that will take you up all three stories. In addition, each home showcases Lennar’s Everything's Included® program, which gives buyers thousands of dollars of upgraded appointments as standard, including the world’s first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™. Home is ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 stellar have any available units?
197 stellar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 197 stellar have?
Some of 197 stellar's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 stellar currently offering any rent specials?
197 stellar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 stellar pet-friendly?
No, 197 stellar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 197 stellar offer parking?
No, 197 stellar does not offer parking.
Does 197 stellar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 stellar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 stellar have a pool?
No, 197 stellar does not have a pool.
Does 197 stellar have accessible units?
No, 197 stellar does not have accessible units.
Does 197 stellar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 stellar has units with dishwashers.
Does 197 stellar have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 stellar does not have units with air conditioning.
