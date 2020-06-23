196 Firefly

Amenities

Luna's Residence One in Portola Spring, A Detached home built by California Pacific Homes. Features: 3 Bedrooms, one on main floor and two on 3rd level, 3.5 baths, and two car garage side by side. Highly upgraded including hardwood flooring, upgraded carpet (only in bedrooms), white shaker cabinets, Bosch appliances, granite counters, recessed lighting, and plantation shutters. Each room has its own bath, large open living room, kitchen with center island, dining room opens to a large private balcony and convenient inside laundry room. Great association amenities: Portola Spring is the largest village in Irvine and offers 18 parks, 8 pools, sport courts, tot lots, picnic areas, walking trails, endless opportunities for fun and leisure. Conveniently close to 133 & 241 tolls and Award-Winning schools, Portola High, Jeffery Trail Middle, Portola Elementary. Don't miss this opportunity!