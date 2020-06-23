All apartments in Irvine
196 Firefly
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

196 Firefly

196 Firefly · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

196 Firefly, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Luna's Residence One in Portola Spring, A Detached home built by California Pacific Homes. Features: 3 Bedrooms, one on main floor and two on 3rd level, 3.5 baths, and two car garage side by side. Highly upgraded including hardwood flooring, upgraded carpet (only in bedrooms), white shaker cabinets, Bosch appliances, granite counters, recessed lighting, and plantation shutters. Each room has its own bath, large open living room, kitchen with center island, dining room opens to a large private balcony and convenient inside laundry room. Great association amenities: Portola Spring is the largest village in Irvine and offers 18 parks, 8 pools, sport courts, tot lots, picnic areas, walking trails, endless opportunities for fun and leisure. Conveniently close to 133 & 241 tolls and Award-Winning schools, Portola High, Jeffery Trail Middle, Portola Elementary. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Firefly have any available units?
196 Firefly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 196 Firefly have?
Some of 196 Firefly's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Firefly currently offering any rent specials?
196 Firefly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Firefly pet-friendly?
No, 196 Firefly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 196 Firefly offer parking?
Yes, 196 Firefly does offer parking.
Does 196 Firefly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Firefly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Firefly have a pool?
Yes, 196 Firefly has a pool.
Does 196 Firefly have accessible units?
No, 196 Firefly does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Firefly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Firefly has units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Firefly have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 Firefly does not have units with air conditioning.
