Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

196 bright poppy

196 Bright Poppy · (949) 301-9999
Location

196 Bright Poppy, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,980

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2052 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Minimum 31-day stay. 2016 brand new home by KB home and furnished. Detached single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. With beautiful back yard. certified Energy Star, and a tankless water heater. Two parking for two vehicles. The owner also provide wash/dryer, Wi-Fi, Chinese TV, beds, dinning Table. In the beautiful Portola spring community, there are swimming pool, spas, play ground, basket-ball and tennis court. Monthly rate would be $4800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 bright poppy have any available units?
196 bright poppy has a unit available for $3,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 196 bright poppy have?
Some of 196 bright poppy's amenities include parking, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 bright poppy currently offering any rent specials?
196 bright poppy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 bright poppy pet-friendly?
No, 196 bright poppy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 196 bright poppy offer parking?
Yes, 196 bright poppy does offer parking.
Does 196 bright poppy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 bright poppy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 bright poppy have a pool?
Yes, 196 bright poppy has a pool.
Does 196 bright poppy have accessible units?
No, 196 bright poppy does not have accessible units.
Does 196 bright poppy have units with dishwashers?
No, 196 bright poppy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 196 bright poppy have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 bright poppy does not have units with air conditioning.
