196 bright poppy

Minimum 31-day stay. 2016 brand new home by KB home and furnished. Detached single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. With beautiful back yard. certified Energy Star, and a tankless water heater. Two parking for two vehicles. The owner also provide wash/dryer, Wi-Fi, Chinese TV, beds, dinning Table. In the beautiful Portola spring community, there are swimming pool, spas, play ground, basket-ball and tennis court. Monthly rate would be $4800.