19442 Sierra Mia

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Gorgeously remodeled single level house located in one of the best streets in Turtle Rock! Private, quiet, inside tract corner lot, in immaculate condition!! Light and bright floor plan with high ceilings, beautifully landscaped yard & an enchanting atrium, perfect for entertaining family and friends, or just relaxing/unwinding after work. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, and a lovely breakfast nook, overlooking the charming side yard, opens to both formal dining/living rooms, and the cozy family room. Some features of the home are hardwood floors, gas fireplace, newer windows and doors, built-in entertainment center, Awning in the yard, and tons of storage throughout the house and garage. Super close to the neighborhood park, pool and basketball court. Walking distance to Bonita canyon elementary school, assigned to University high school and Rancho middle school. A few minutes to UCI, Fashion Island, dining and shopping, hiking and biking trails, 405 & 73 & 133 freeways, and John Wayne airport. Owner occupied and first time available for rent. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and curtains are all included. Ready for you to move in and enjoy this one of a kind pristine home! BEST OPTION ON THE MARKET!!!