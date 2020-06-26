All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

19442 Sierra Mia

19442 Sierra Mia Road · No Longer Available
Location

19442 Sierra Mia Road, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeously remodeled single level house located in one of the best streets in Turtle Rock! Private, quiet, inside tract corner lot, in immaculate condition!! Light and bright floor plan with high ceilings, beautifully landscaped yard & an enchanting atrium, perfect for entertaining family and friends, or just relaxing/unwinding after work. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, and a lovely breakfast nook, overlooking the charming side yard, opens to both formal dining/living rooms, and the cozy family room. Some features of the home are hardwood floors, gas fireplace, newer windows and doors, built-in entertainment center, Awning in the yard, and tons of storage throughout the house and garage. Super close to the neighborhood park, pool and basketball court. Walking distance to Bonita canyon elementary school, assigned to University high school and Rancho middle school. A few minutes to UCI, Fashion Island, dining and shopping, hiking and biking trails, 405 & 73 & 133 freeways, and John Wayne airport. Owner occupied and first time available for rent. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and curtains are all included. Ready for you to move in and enjoy this one of a kind pristine home! BEST OPTION ON THE MARKET!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19442 Sierra Mia have any available units?
19442 Sierra Mia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19442 Sierra Mia have?
Some of 19442 Sierra Mia's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19442 Sierra Mia currently offering any rent specials?
19442 Sierra Mia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19442 Sierra Mia pet-friendly?
No, 19442 Sierra Mia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19442 Sierra Mia offer parking?
Yes, 19442 Sierra Mia offers parking.
Does 19442 Sierra Mia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19442 Sierra Mia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19442 Sierra Mia have a pool?
Yes, 19442 Sierra Mia has a pool.
Does 19442 Sierra Mia have accessible units?
No, 19442 Sierra Mia does not have accessible units.
Does 19442 Sierra Mia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19442 Sierra Mia has units with dishwashers.
Does 19442 Sierra Mia have units with air conditioning?
No, 19442 Sierra Mia does not have units with air conditioning.
