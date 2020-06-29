All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 29 2020 at 12:59 AM

19 Southampton

19 Southampton · No Longer Available
Location

19 Southampton, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This wonderfully updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home is located in the Northwood community of Irvine. The home features a 2 attached garage with direct access to the home, new carpet and new interior paint, central heat and air conditioning, a family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, interior washer dryer hookups, master bed with vaulted ceilings, master bath with walk in closet and dual vanities. The home is available immediately. Award winning schools, community pool, neighborhood parks and freeway access are nearby. Owner pays for HOA fees and gardener. Tenant pays for all utilities and waters plants on the back patio. No smoking. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered. Renters insurance is required. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Southampton have any available units?
19 Southampton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Southampton have?
Some of 19 Southampton's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Southampton currently offering any rent specials?
19 Southampton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Southampton pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Southampton is pet friendly.
Does 19 Southampton offer parking?
Yes, 19 Southampton offers parking.
Does 19 Southampton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Southampton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Southampton have a pool?
Yes, 19 Southampton has a pool.
Does 19 Southampton have accessible units?
No, 19 Southampton does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Southampton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Southampton has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Southampton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Southampton has units with air conditioning.
