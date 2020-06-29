19 Southampton

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This wonderfully updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home is located in the Northwood community of Irvine. The home features a 2 attached garage with direct access to the home, new carpet and new interior paint, central heat and air conditioning, a family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, interior washer dryer hookups, master bed with vaulted ceilings, master bath with walk in closet and dual vanities. The home is available immediately. Award winning schools, community pool, neighborhood parks and freeway access are nearby. Owner pays for HOA fees and gardener. Tenant pays for all utilities and waters plants on the back patio. No smoking. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered. Renters insurance is required. Available immediately.