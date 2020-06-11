19 Rockwood

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo all on the main level across from the park! No stairs and a large wrap-around fenced backyard. Enjoy lots of light and fantastic views from the two large windows in the kitchen. Open the windowed kitchen door to go out to your front patio or just for more ventilation.

From the living room, you can open the double sliding door to the back yard which is finished with pavers and astroturf. The dining room has builtins and draws for extra storage. The master suite also has double sliding doors to the backyard along with a private remodeled tile shower and quartz countertops. Window over tub brings in natural light from the backyard. On the opposite side of the home, you will find the other two bedrooms and another gorgeous remodeled bath. The front bedroom has a large window with a view of the park and a murphy bed! The huge park with a large grass area to play or lounge across is just the street and has one of the largest pools, a spa, and fun playground. The nearby south lake lagoon is an easy walk, in addition to Tennis, Volleyball and basketball courts. You will also enjoy the many tree-lined trails that surround both lakes with shopping, restaurants and movie theater right in the middle of everything! All this, yet quick access to the freeway. Irvine schools.