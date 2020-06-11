All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

19 Rockwood

19 Rockwood · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

19 Rockwood, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo all on the main level across from the park! No stairs and a large wrap-around fenced backyard. Enjoy lots of light and fantastic views from the two large windows in the kitchen. Open the windowed kitchen door to go out to your front patio or just for more ventilation.
From the living room, you can open the double sliding door to the back yard which is finished with pavers and astroturf. The dining room has builtins and draws for extra storage. The master suite also has double sliding doors to the backyard along with a private remodeled tile shower and quartz countertops. Window over tub brings in natural light from the backyard. On the opposite side of the home, you will find the other two bedrooms and another gorgeous remodeled bath. The front bedroom has a large window with a view of the park and a murphy bed! The huge park with a large grass area to play or lounge across is just the street and has one of the largest pools, a spa, and fun playground. The nearby south lake lagoon is an easy walk, in addition to Tennis, Volleyball and basketball courts. You will also enjoy the many tree-lined trails that surround both lakes with shopping, restaurants and movie theater right in the middle of everything! All this, yet quick access to the freeway. Irvine schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Rockwood have any available units?
19 Rockwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Rockwood have?
Some of 19 Rockwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Rockwood currently offering any rent specials?
19 Rockwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Rockwood pet-friendly?
No, 19 Rockwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Rockwood offer parking?
No, 19 Rockwood does not offer parking.
Does 19 Rockwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Rockwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Rockwood have a pool?
Yes, 19 Rockwood has a pool.
Does 19 Rockwood have accessible units?
No, 19 Rockwood does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Rockwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Rockwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Rockwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Rockwood does not have units with air conditioning.
