19 Fulton

19 Fulton · No Longer Available
Location

19 Fulton, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Highly desirable Northwood single story for lease! Single family home in an ideal location backing to Sycamore Park. This turnkey home includes 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook. A formal dining room opens to the living room with a cozy brick fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom contains large closets for lots of storage. Wraparound backyard with park access. Features a well-maintained above ground spa, vinyl patio covering and composite decking. Property has 2-car garage and washer/dryer included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Fulton have any available units?
19 Fulton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Fulton have?
Some of 19 Fulton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Fulton currently offering any rent specials?
19 Fulton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Fulton pet-friendly?
No, 19 Fulton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Fulton offer parking?
Yes, 19 Fulton offers parking.
Does 19 Fulton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Fulton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Fulton have a pool?
No, 19 Fulton does not have a pool.
Does 19 Fulton have accessible units?
No, 19 Fulton does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Fulton have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Fulton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Fulton have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Fulton does not have units with air conditioning.
