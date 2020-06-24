Amenities
Highly desirable Northwood single story for lease! Single family home in an ideal location backing to Sycamore Park. This turnkey home includes 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook. A formal dining room opens to the living room with a cozy brick fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom contains large closets for lots of storage. Wraparound backyard with park access. Features a well-maintained above ground spa, vinyl patio covering and composite decking. Property has 2-car garage and washer/dryer included with rent.