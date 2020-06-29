187 Tribeca

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely beautiful like-new townhouse boasts a spacious open floor plan consisting of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two half baths and an attached two car garage. Highlights include a gourmet kitchen with white quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances plus refrigerator, elegant cabinetry with soft-close hinges, a master bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower with full height ceramic tile surround and spacious walk-in closet. The middle story incorporates a laundry room, storage area and large loft/exercise area. The penthouse level showcases a luxurious glass walled, indoor / outdoor wrap-around deck with stunning panoramic views, great room, wet bar, half bath and outside seating areas with both a fireplace and a fire pit, perfect for entertaining! Can be leased furnished for $5,995 or unfurnished for $5,495.