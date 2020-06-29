All apartments in Irvine
187 Tribeca

187 Tribeca · No Longer Available
Location

187 Tribeca, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful like-new townhouse boasts a spacious open floor plan consisting of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two half baths and an attached two car garage. Highlights include a gourmet kitchen with white quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances plus refrigerator, elegant cabinetry with soft-close hinges, a master bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower with full height ceramic tile surround and spacious walk-in closet. The middle story incorporates a laundry room, storage area and large loft/exercise area. The penthouse level showcases a luxurious glass walled, indoor / outdoor wrap-around deck with stunning panoramic views, great room, wet bar, half bath and outside seating areas with both a fireplace and a fire pit, perfect for entertaining! Can be leased furnished for $5,995 or unfurnished for $5,495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Tribeca have any available units?
187 Tribeca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 187 Tribeca have?
Some of 187 Tribeca's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Tribeca currently offering any rent specials?
187 Tribeca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Tribeca pet-friendly?
No, 187 Tribeca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 187 Tribeca offer parking?
Yes, 187 Tribeca offers parking.
Does 187 Tribeca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Tribeca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Tribeca have a pool?
No, 187 Tribeca does not have a pool.
Does 187 Tribeca have accessible units?
No, 187 Tribeca does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Tribeca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 Tribeca has units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Tribeca have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Tribeca does not have units with air conditioning.

