18622 Paseo Pizarro

Amenities
Spacious bright home in Turtle Rock. This home has been freshly painted and is ready to move into. The floor plan is very functional. There is a separate family room with a fireplace. A more formal living room with a formal dining area that also includes a fireplace. The bright white kitchen divides the two. Large kitchen with recessed lights and fresh paint. One bedroom downstairs and the remaining 3 are upstairs. The master is spacious with high ceilings. The master bathroom has a dual sink vanity. Both additional bedrooms are of good size. All of this located near award winning Irvine schools.