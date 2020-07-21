All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:08 AM

18622 Paseo Pizarro

18622 Paseo Pizarro · No Longer Available
Location

18622 Paseo Pizarro, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Spacious bright home in Turtle Rock. This home has been freshly painted and is ready to move into. The floor plan is very functional. There is a separate family room with a fireplace. A more formal living room with a formal dining area that also includes a fireplace. The bright white kitchen divides the two. Large kitchen with recessed lights and fresh paint. One bedroom downstairs and the remaining 3 are upstairs. The master is spacious with high ceilings. The master bathroom has a dual sink vanity. Both additional bedrooms are of good size. All of this located near award winning Irvine schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18622 Paseo Pizarro have any available units?
18622 Paseo Pizarro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 18622 Paseo Pizarro currently offering any rent specials?
18622 Paseo Pizarro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18622 Paseo Pizarro pet-friendly?
No, 18622 Paseo Pizarro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18622 Paseo Pizarro offer parking?
No, 18622 Paseo Pizarro does not offer parking.
Does 18622 Paseo Pizarro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18622 Paseo Pizarro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18622 Paseo Pizarro have a pool?
No, 18622 Paseo Pizarro does not have a pool.
Does 18622 Paseo Pizarro have accessible units?
No, 18622 Paseo Pizarro does not have accessible units.
Does 18622 Paseo Pizarro have units with dishwashers?
No, 18622 Paseo Pizarro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18622 Paseo Pizarro have units with air conditioning?
No, 18622 Paseo Pizarro does not have units with air conditioning.
