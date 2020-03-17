All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:07 PM

186 Cherrybrook Lane

186 Cherrybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

186 Cherrybrook Lane, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This BRIGHT, CLEAN and CUTE 3 bedroom/2.5 bath detached condo has 2 attached garages and is in a QUIET and PRIVATE location. New wood style flooring throughout the 1st floor, new berber carpet on 2nd floor, and wood shutters throughout the whole house. Remote controlled ceiling fan in master bedroom, all bathrooms have shower and tub plus glass door enclosure. Walking distance to schools, park, and shopping plaza. Association pools. Close to 405 freeway. Fridge/washer/dryer are included. House will be professionally cleaned. Award winning Irvine School District. Owners require tenants' FICO scores >700. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Cherrybrook Lane have any available units?
186 Cherrybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 186 Cherrybrook Lane have?
Some of 186 Cherrybrook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Cherrybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
186 Cherrybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Cherrybrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 186 Cherrybrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 186 Cherrybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 186 Cherrybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 186 Cherrybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 186 Cherrybrook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Cherrybrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 186 Cherrybrook Lane has a pool.
Does 186 Cherrybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 186 Cherrybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Cherrybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 Cherrybrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 186 Cherrybrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 186 Cherrybrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
