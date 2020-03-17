186 Cherrybrook Lane

Amenities

This BRIGHT, CLEAN and CUTE 3 bedroom/2.5 bath detached condo has 2 attached garages and is in a QUIET and PRIVATE location. New wood style flooring throughout the 1st floor, new berber carpet on 2nd floor, and wood shutters throughout the whole house. Remote controlled ceiling fan in master bedroom, all bathrooms have shower and tub plus glass door enclosure. Walking distance to schools, park, and shopping plaza. Association pools. Close to 405 freeway. Fridge/washer/dryer are included. House will be professionally cleaned. Award winning Irvine School District. Owners require tenants' FICO scores >700. No pets.