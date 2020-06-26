All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
183 STANFORD Court
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

183 STANFORD Court

183 Stanford · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

183 Stanford, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Best Location in the Princetown Townhome tract with Panoramic Views from Every Window! Large wraparound Patio with Fantastic Views. Light, Bright and Airy End Unit Home. Cathedral Ceilings on Both Levels. Custom Fireplace in Living Room. Berber Carpet Throughout. Recently Painted Interior and Exterior. Newer Shower Fixtures. One Bedroom and Full Bath on Main Floor. Inside Laundry. Enjoy the Association Pool, Spa, Tennis Court and Playground. Walk to UCI, Barclay Theatre, University Town Shopping Center and Farmer's Market. Enjoy a fantastic location to everything in the Irvine Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 STANFORD Court have any available units?
183 STANFORD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 183 STANFORD Court have?
Some of 183 STANFORD Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 STANFORD Court currently offering any rent specials?
183 STANFORD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 STANFORD Court pet-friendly?
No, 183 STANFORD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 183 STANFORD Court offer parking?
No, 183 STANFORD Court does not offer parking.
Does 183 STANFORD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 STANFORD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 STANFORD Court have a pool?
Yes, 183 STANFORD Court has a pool.
Does 183 STANFORD Court have accessible units?
No, 183 STANFORD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 183 STANFORD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 STANFORD Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 183 STANFORD Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 STANFORD Court does not have units with air conditioning.
