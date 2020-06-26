All apartments in Irvine
180 Rhapsody
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

180 Rhapsody

180 Rhapsody · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

180 Rhapsody, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single-family detached home in Woodbury. Rarely on market & pride of ownership! This is the largest model on the tract, corner lot with one main floor bedroom and a wrap around yard. Granite countertop in kitchen with a large island and GE profile stainless appliances and a built-in R/O system. Custom built-ins in formal living area with large windows. French doors in dining room with retractable screens with direct view to the backyard with built-in water feature.Huge master suite with walk-in closet and a master retreat/ office area. Canned lights throughout with upgraded carpet and wood floor. Upgraded epoxy garage floor with custom ceiling/ wall racks allowing extra storage space. Pictures shown with personal furnishings that are not included in rent. House is unfurnished. One block to the community park, trails and walking distance to the award winning Woodbury Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center. Appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Rhapsody have any available units?
180 Rhapsody doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 180 Rhapsody have?
Some of 180 Rhapsody's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Rhapsody currently offering any rent specials?
180 Rhapsody is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Rhapsody pet-friendly?
No, 180 Rhapsody is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 180 Rhapsody offer parking?
Yes, 180 Rhapsody offers parking.
Does 180 Rhapsody have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Rhapsody does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Rhapsody have a pool?
No, 180 Rhapsody does not have a pool.
Does 180 Rhapsody have accessible units?
No, 180 Rhapsody does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Rhapsody have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Rhapsody does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Rhapsody have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Rhapsody does not have units with air conditioning.

