180 Rhapsody

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Beautiful single-family detached home in Woodbury. Rarely on market & pride of ownership! This is the largest model on the tract, corner lot with one main floor bedroom and a wrap around yard. Granite countertop in kitchen with a large island and GE profile stainless appliances and a built-in R/O system. Custom built-ins in formal living area with large windows. French doors in dining room with retractable screens with direct view to the backyard with built-in water feature.Huge master suite with walk-in closet and a master retreat/ office area. Canned lights throughout with upgraded carpet and wood floor. Upgraded epoxy garage floor with custom ceiling/ wall racks allowing extra storage space. Pictures shown with personal furnishings that are not included in rent. House is unfurnished. One block to the community park, trails and walking distance to the award winning Woodbury Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center. Appointment only.