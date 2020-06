Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Welcome to Irvine...Great Location right on the Peppergrass Park, amazing views on the park. Charming 3 Bed End Unit with Great Interior Space and Custom Travertine Patio. New flooring, Newer: Furnace, AC Unit, Tank less Water Heater! Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, remodeled floor plan, Bar Area, New Windows and Lots Natural Light. Enjoy all of Irvine’s And Woodbridge: numerous parks and pools, lakes/lagoons, tennis, walking trails, Excellent Schools and More.