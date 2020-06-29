All apartments in Irvine
179 Lockford
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

179 Lockford

179 Lockford · No Longer Available
Location

179 Lockford, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Model Perfect home in Northpark, a 24-hour guard gated community in Irvine... Resort Style Living with Amenities that include pools, parks, sport courts, a clubhouse, greenbelts, all beautifully landscaped. Ground floor front door with stairs that lead to a beautiful rotunda entry to the great room and living area. From the Great Room there are views of the local mountains beyond the Eucalyptus lined greenbelt. Large balcony off the great room. Great kitchen w/hardwood floor, granite counter-tops, full tiled back-splash, stainless steel appliances, with beechwood cabinetry, and a small walk-in pantry. Neutral berber carpet, crown moulding, shutters, and custom paint throughout the rest of the property. Beautiful master suite with retreat, perfect for a home office. Master bath has granite counter-tops, separate shower, deep oval soaking tub, and mirrored walk-in closet. The house also includes an inside laundry with overhead shelves. The property also has a direct access 2 car garage with plenty of storage cabinets and a work bench. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, award winning schools, and close to freeways and toll-roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Lockford have any available units?
179 Lockford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 179 Lockford have?
Some of 179 Lockford's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Lockford currently offering any rent specials?
179 Lockford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Lockford pet-friendly?
No, 179 Lockford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 179 Lockford offer parking?
Yes, 179 Lockford offers parking.
Does 179 Lockford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Lockford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Lockford have a pool?
Yes, 179 Lockford has a pool.
Does 179 Lockford have accessible units?
No, 179 Lockford does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Lockford have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Lockford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Lockford have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Lockford does not have units with air conditioning.
