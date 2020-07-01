All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

179 Carmine

179 Carmine · No Longer Available
Location

179 Carmine, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Carlisle at Parasol Park 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Tri-level home with Bonus Room. This home features upgraded kitchen counters, ceramic tile flooring, media centers and much more. This model has a large 3rd level bonus room with an oversized balcony with upgraded appliances and separate AC unit for your comfort. Come enjoy and be part of the active lifestyle the Great Park has to offer. With multiple parks, pools, trails and multiple sports parks you and your family will always have something fun to do. A must see! Contact Al Mejia 949-378-9247 or email al@almejia.com for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Carmine have any available units?
179 Carmine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 179 Carmine have?
Some of 179 Carmine's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Carmine currently offering any rent specials?
179 Carmine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Carmine pet-friendly?
No, 179 Carmine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 179 Carmine offer parking?
Yes, 179 Carmine offers parking.
Does 179 Carmine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Carmine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Carmine have a pool?
Yes, 179 Carmine has a pool.
Does 179 Carmine have accessible units?
No, 179 Carmine does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Carmine have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Carmine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Carmine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 179 Carmine has units with air conditioning.

