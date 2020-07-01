179 Carmine

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Carlisle at Parasol Park 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Tri-level home with Bonus Room. This home features upgraded kitchen counters, ceramic tile flooring, media centers and much more. This model has a large 3rd level bonus room with an oversized balcony with upgraded appliances and separate AC unit for your comfort. Come enjoy and be part of the active lifestyle the Great Park has to offer. With multiple parks, pools, trails and multiple sports parks you and your family will always have something fun to do. A must see! Contact Al Mejia 949-378-9247 or email al@almejia.com for a showing.