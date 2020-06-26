178 Overbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Fabulous upgraded wonderful community of Stonegate in Woodbury. Gourmet kitchen included stainless appliance, granite counter top and island with eating area. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included in rent. Sleek hard wood flooring, high ceiling with crown molding and sun light filled open floor plan. Private balcony with serene road view. Two car attached garage access to the house directly. NOBODY IS LIVING UPSTAIRS AND DPWN STAIRS. Easy access community pool, club house and wilderness trails. Minutes to outstanding schools, parks, shopping.