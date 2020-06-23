All apartments in Irvine
174 Augustine
Last updated December 15 2019 at 1:48 PM

174 Augustine

174 Augustine · No Longer Available
Location

174 Augustine, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Brand new 2018 Trellis Court residence in Cypress Village. Highly desired corner unit. Curb appealing Italian and Spanish style exterior, with Bright and Shine interior. Open spacious floorplan with high vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliance set featuring 30' five-burner cooktop, range hood, built-in oven and dishwasher. First floor offers a powder room, and private bedroom suite with linen cabinet and direct access to the backyard. Upstairs includes master suite, laundry room, and two more guest bedrooms served by a Jack and Jill bath.
Home is part of distinguished schools in Irvine Unified School District. Community features parks, swimming pools, and playground. Nearby Jeffery Open Space Trail (JOST); Orange County Great Park(OGGP) offers hiking, jogging, walking trails, while Sports Park offers area for ice skating, basketball, tennis, soccer, volleyball, softball, biking. Nearby Irvine Specturm and shopping centers, easy access to freeway 5,405,133,241.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Augustine have any available units?
174 Augustine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 174 Augustine have?
Some of 174 Augustine's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Augustine currently offering any rent specials?
174 Augustine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Augustine pet-friendly?
No, 174 Augustine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 174 Augustine offer parking?
No, 174 Augustine does not offer parking.
Does 174 Augustine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Augustine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Augustine have a pool?
Yes, 174 Augustine has a pool.
Does 174 Augustine have accessible units?
No, 174 Augustine does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Augustine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Augustine has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Augustine have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Augustine does not have units with air conditioning.
