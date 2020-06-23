174 Augustine

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Brand new 2018 Trellis Court residence in Cypress Village. Highly desired corner unit. Curb appealing Italian and Spanish style exterior, with Bright and Shine interior. Open spacious floorplan with high vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliance set featuring 30' five-burner cooktop, range hood, built-in oven and dishwasher. First floor offers a powder room, and private bedroom suite with linen cabinet and direct access to the backyard. Upstairs includes master suite, laundry room, and two more guest bedrooms served by a Jack and Jill bath.

Home is part of distinguished schools in Irvine Unified School District. Community features parks, swimming pools, and playground. Nearby Jeffery Open Space Trail (JOST); Orange County Great Park(OGGP) offers hiking, jogging, walking trails, while Sports Park offers area for ice skating, basketball, tennis, soccer, volleyball, softball, biking. Nearby Irvine Specturm and shopping centers, easy access to freeway 5,405,133,241.