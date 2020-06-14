173 Stellar

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage

6 Month or 12 Month Lease Term l Fully Furnished l View Lot Home l Welcome to our rare premier lot Julep Collection Residence 2X home presented by Shea Homes. This well-appointed home boasts panoramic mountain, neighborhood, and rooftop city light views. A one of a kind contemporary retreat that offers 3BD (One Main Level Bedroom), 3BA, and a third-level loft with an attached outdoor entertainment deck. With 2,131 SqFt of interior living space, the home features tasteful interior elements including high ceilings, hardwood flooring, open concept living, upgraded grey carpeting, custom-fitted plantation shutters, nest home thermostat, tankless water heater, water softener, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and bi-fold doors. Highly upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash, kitchen Island, extended counter tops, water purifier, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy luxury amenities exclusive to Great Park residents. Parks, pools, barbecue, picnic Areas, dog parks sport Court, and walking/biking Trails all surrounding a California costal living concept. The Great Park is home to the award winning Irvine Unified School District and minutes from the highly sought out Woodbury Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum Center, Kaiser Permanente, John Wayne Airport, 5 FWY, 133 & 241 Toll Roads, and Irvine Metro Link Train Station.