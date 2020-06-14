All apartments in Irvine
173 Stellar
173 Stellar

173 Stellar · (714) 655-9910
Location

173 Stellar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2131 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
6 Month or 12 Month Lease Term l Fully Furnished l View Lot Home l Welcome to our rare premier lot Julep Collection Residence 2X home presented by Shea Homes. This well-appointed home boasts panoramic mountain, neighborhood, and rooftop city light views. A one of a kind contemporary retreat that offers 3BD (One Main Level Bedroom), 3BA, and a third-level loft with an attached outdoor entertainment deck. With 2,131 SqFt of interior living space, the home features tasteful interior elements including high ceilings, hardwood flooring, open concept living, upgraded grey carpeting, custom-fitted plantation shutters, nest home thermostat, tankless water heater, water softener, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and bi-fold doors. Highly upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash, kitchen Island, extended counter tops, water purifier, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy luxury amenities exclusive to Great Park residents. Parks, pools, barbecue, picnic Areas, dog parks sport Court, and walking/biking Trails all surrounding a California costal living concept. The Great Park is home to the award winning Irvine Unified School District and minutes from the highly sought out Woodbury Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum Center, Kaiser Permanente, John Wayne Airport, 5 FWY, 133 & 241 Toll Roads, and Irvine Metro Link Train Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Stellar have any available units?
173 Stellar has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 173 Stellar have?
Some of 173 Stellar's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Stellar currently offering any rent specials?
173 Stellar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Stellar pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Stellar is pet friendly.
Does 173 Stellar offer parking?
Yes, 173 Stellar does offer parking.
Does 173 Stellar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Stellar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Stellar have a pool?
Yes, 173 Stellar has a pool.
Does 173 Stellar have accessible units?
No, 173 Stellar does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Stellar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 Stellar has units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Stellar have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Stellar does not have units with air conditioning.
