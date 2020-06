Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

MUST SEE!!! 2020 Brand NEW Luxury 3b,3.5b apartments for RENT at MDL community. Enjoy the fancy living space, open kitchen! The community has BBQ, swimming pool, clubhouse, and playground! Very close to UCI, south coast plaza, and Newport beach! IN the heart of Irvine Business Complex!