Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

West Irvine Point is one the desirable neighborhoods. This townhome features an open floor plan w/entertainment center, ceiling speakers & a lovely masonry cast fireplace in the family rm. Bamboo wood floors thru-out the main floor. Kitchen featured Corian counters w/full back-splash, high-end maple cabinets, walk-in pantry & stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, recessed lights, dual vanity sinks, maple cabinets, and tub/shower. Upper level laundry room & linen cabinets. Two spacious secondary bedrooms share the hall bath w/tub/shower. Other features include invisible sliding screen doors, ceiling fans,wire security system, attached garage with direct access with epoxy flooring, built-in cabinets and overhead storage racks. Communty with private community parks, pools, spas, tennis courts. Top rated schools - Myford Elementary, Pioneer Middle & Beckman High School. Close proximity to the Marketplace for dining, theaters & shopping. Tustin Sports Park, Tustin Ranch Golf Course.