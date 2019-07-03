All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 171 Topaz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
171 Topaz
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:20 PM

171 Topaz

171 Topaz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

171 Topaz, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
West Irvine Point is one the desirable neighborhoods. This townhome features an open floor plan w/entertainment center, ceiling speakers & a lovely masonry cast fireplace in the family rm. Bamboo wood floors thru-out the main floor. Kitchen featured Corian counters w/full back-splash, high-end maple cabinets, walk-in pantry & stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, recessed lights, dual vanity sinks, maple cabinets, and tub/shower. Upper level laundry room & linen cabinets. Two spacious secondary bedrooms share the hall bath w/tub/shower. Other features include invisible sliding screen doors, ceiling fans,wire security system, attached garage with direct access with epoxy flooring, built-in cabinets and overhead storage racks. Communty with private community parks, pools, spas, tennis courts. Top rated schools - Myford Elementary, Pioneer Middle & Beckman High School. Close proximity to the Marketplace for dining, theaters & shopping. Tustin Sports Park, Tustin Ranch Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Topaz have any available units?
171 Topaz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 171 Topaz have?
Some of 171 Topaz's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Topaz currently offering any rent specials?
171 Topaz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Topaz pet-friendly?
No, 171 Topaz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 171 Topaz offer parking?
Yes, 171 Topaz offers parking.
Does 171 Topaz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Topaz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Topaz have a pool?
Yes, 171 Topaz has a pool.
Does 171 Topaz have accessible units?
No, 171 Topaz does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Topaz have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Topaz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Topaz have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Topaz does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology