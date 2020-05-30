Amenities

Come to enjoy a highly desired neighborhood, Primrose at Beacon Park! Thoughtfully designed and expertly crafted by D.R. Horton, the spacious floor plan includes 3 bedrooms plus a loft and 3 1/2 baths. 1 bedroom suite downstairs and the other 2 bedrooms are upstairs. You'll find a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large granite counter top, over-sized island and walk-in pantry. This home is conveniently located close to nature, a shopping center and restaurants. It is only a few minutes walk to Great Park's Beacon Park school and the Great Park's playground. A Few minutes drive to Woodbury Town Center and 99 Ranch Market!