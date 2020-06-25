All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

17 Woodpine Drive

17 Woodpine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17 Woodpine Drive, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Enjoy the BEAUTIFUL PARK HOMES TRACT of WOODBRIDGE! A corner Lot, Single Level home offers a Spacious living area with Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Dining Area with sliders from both areas to a covered patio from the living area. Wood-like laminate flooring thru-out. Upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counters and backyard views. 1 Bedroom/Den with built-in desk area and 2 very large bedrooms with shutters with one being a Master suite with full updated bathroom/dressing area and walk-in shower with newer door, dual sinks and private access to a courtyard area. Enjoy and relax on a covered patio with turf and water feature. Attached 2 car garage. Awesome Community! Walk across the street to the Community Park and Pool and 1.5 blocks to elementary school. Shopping and Dining close by! Woodbridge Amenities are: The Woodbridge Village Association has recreation amenities that are unmatched! The amenities include 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities a fitness course and much much more. All told the Association owns and operates 41 recreational facilities. Enjoy all the conveniences of living in Irvine close to the Corporate Hub, Freeways, Toll Roads and more. Call Terry Matheus, DRE01014792 Regency RE Brokers, Inc, 949-295-5105 for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Woodpine Drive have any available units?
17 Woodpine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Woodpine Drive have?
Some of 17 Woodpine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Woodpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17 Woodpine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Woodpine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17 Woodpine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Woodpine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17 Woodpine Drive offers parking.
Does 17 Woodpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Woodpine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Woodpine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17 Woodpine Drive has a pool.
Does 17 Woodpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 17 Woodpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Woodpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Woodpine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Woodpine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Woodpine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
