17 Woodpine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Enjoy the BEAUTIFUL PARK HOMES TRACT of WOODBRIDGE! A corner Lot, Single Level home offers a Spacious living area with Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Dining Area with sliders from both areas to a covered patio from the living area. Wood-like laminate flooring thru-out. Upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counters and backyard views. 1 Bedroom/Den with built-in desk area and 2 very large bedrooms with shutters with one being a Master suite with full updated bathroom/dressing area and walk-in shower with newer door, dual sinks and private access to a courtyard area. Enjoy and relax on a covered patio with turf and water feature. Attached 2 car garage. Awesome Community! Walk across the street to the Community Park and Pool and 1.5 blocks to elementary school. Shopping and Dining close by! Woodbridge Amenities are: The Woodbridge Village Association has recreation amenities that are unmatched! The amenities include 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities a fitness course and much much more. All told the Association owns and operates 41 recreational facilities. Enjoy all the conveniences of living in Irvine close to the Corporate Hub, Freeways, Toll Roads and more. Call Terry Matheus, DRE01014792 Regency RE Brokers, Inc, 949-295-5105 for a private showing!